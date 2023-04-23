EAM Jaishankar Calls On Guyana President Irfaan Ali; Discusses Energy, Defence, And More

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President of Guyana Irfaan Ali on Saturday, April 22 at Georgetown and noted his enthusiasm for Millets after his visit to India.

Taking to Twitter, the External Affairs Minister said, "Natural to discuss cricket on a visit to Guyana-the land of Rohan Kanhai and Lance Gibbs. Also noted the enthusiasm of President Irfaan Ali for Millets after his visit to India."

Further, EAM S Jaishankar also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal greetings and warm regards to the President of Guyana and further said that recent visit of the Guyanese President to India have provided new momentum to ties between the two countries.

“Delighted to call on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali and VP Bharrat Jagdeo at the State House. Conveyed the personal greetings and warm regards of PM Narendra Modi. Their recent visits to India have provided new momentum for our ties,” the EAM tweeted on Saturday.

During his visit to Guyana, EAM Jaishankar also celebrated Earth Day and planted a tree. “Celebrated Earth Day in Georgetown by planting a Simarupa tree in this beautiful country. May this sapling grow and prosper reflecting the strength and vitality of the India-Guyana relationship,” the Minister said.

Dr. Jaishankar also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia, Alva Baptiste in Guyana and said he appreciated his insights at the India-CARICOM ministerial held in Guyana on Friday.

Earlier, Jaishankar also held a meeting with Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin in Guyana and stressed on further strengthening the age-old ties between the two nations.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd.

Jaishankar co-chairs the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar co-chaired the 5th India-Guyana Joint Commission Meeting with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd on April 22 afternoon. Comprehensive discussions were held in agriculture; energy; health and pharmaceuticals; ayurveda wellness; defence cooperation; human resources; tech and innovation and infra development.

"Witnessed exchange of agreements in Migration and Mobility and Air Connectivity. Encouraged our officials to continue the close contacts and facilitate stronger business-to-business ties," said Jaishankar.

Notably, Jaishankar is on a four-nation Central and Latin America visit which began on April 21. Following his visit to Guyana, the External Affairs Minister will visit Panama from April 24-25. He will be calling on top leadership and would be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

During this visit, the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened wherein he would meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA). Following his Panama visit, the EAM will leave for Colombia and Dominican Republic