EAM Jaishankar Chairs UNSC Meet; Says Terrorism Can't Be Justified, Be Linked To Religion

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on August 19 chaired the key United Nations Security Council meeting amid the Afghanistan conflict. The conclave was a high-level UNSC briefing on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts and directed to the prevalence as well as aspects of terrorism and counter-terrorism measures upheld by the UN agency. India assumed the Presidency of the UNSC for a term of two years on August 1. AM Jaishankar addresses

EAM Jaishankar highlights India's 'fair share' of terror horrors &

During the address, EAM Jaishankar affirmed the international community's collective view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. Bringing to light India's 'fair share' of challenges and casualties pertaining to numerous terror activities planted in the country, EAM Jaishankar highlighted 'next month, it will be 20 years since the horrific 9/11 tragedy".

"The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks are imprinted in our memories. The 2016 Pathankot Airbase attack and the 2019 suicide bombing of Police personnel in Pulwama were even more recent. Let me, therefore, express my solidarity with the victims of the family who have suffered and continue to suffer from the scourge of terrorism," EAM Jaishankar stated at UNSC meet on terrorism.

'World must never compromise with evil of terrorism': EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar asserted there could not be 'no exception or justification' to any act of terrorism and indicated India's willingness to play vital roles in instrumenting a counter-strategy against global terror. Furthermore, he brought to light that despite signs of progress made by countries to "tighten the legal security to counter terrorism, the terror outfits have been finding newer ways of motivating, resourcing and executing aspects of terror".

"There’re some countries who undermine or subvert our collective resolve to fight terrorism. Unfortunately, there are countries that seek to undermine our fight against terror. That cannot be allowed," EAM added.

'Terrorism cannot be linked with religion, nationality'

Implying that terror activities are independent of countries and races that they thrive in, EAM Jaishankar denounced the tendency of linking countries or religions or communities to terrorism.

"Any act of terrorism, regardless of the motivation behind such acts. We also recognise the menace of terrorism cannot be, should not be associated with any nationality, ethnic group, religion or civilisation," he stated.

ISIS as current threat to world

Following addresses by fellow speakers, EAM Jaishankar shared that ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) continued to pose a critical threat to the world as they exist in Syria and Iraq and its 'affiliations were growing in strength, especially in Africa'. During the address, India's EAM said that the ISIS financial research had a downward projection. Further, EAM Jaishankar stated that the radicalisation of vulnerable youth by systematic online propaganda campaigns remained a grave concern.

"In India’s own neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint," EAM stated.

"ISIS' financial resource mobilisation has become more robust. Rewards for killings are now even being paid in Bitcoins," EAM stated further.

EAM Jaishankar speaks on Afghanistan's turn of events

EAM Jaishankar stated that the ongoing events in war-ravaged Afghanistan have enhanced global concern. After he implied the prevalence of hardline brainwashing in India's neighbourhood, EAM Jaishankar also pointed out Pakistan-operated terror organisations that continue to function and have been granted 'impunity'.

" Whether it's in Afghanistan or against India, groups like (Lashkar-e-Taiba) LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with impunity and encouragement," EAM Jaishankar said.

He urged the UN Security Council to refrain from taking a selective, tactical or even a complacent view of the problems posed by terrorism. EAM Jaishankar further said that there existed a need to listen to personnel affected by terrorism on the ground, especially the women youth.

EAM Jaishankar reiterates action plan against terrorism

Highlighting some of the 'cardinal principles', EAM Jaishankar, while chairing the UNSC meeting on international peace and security, stated principles as counter-terrorism measures.