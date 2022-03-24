EAM Jaishankar Clarifies India's Trade Stand On Russia Amid War; 'Oil Import Less Than 1%'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while replying to questions about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, clarified India's stance amid escalating tensions and polarisation in the international community that has come to the fore. Addressing the question and answer session in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar reiterated that the country is well-placed to embrace the geostrategic challenges posed amid Vladimir Putin-led war on Ukraine. He further stated that the GoI's take on the war has not changed and that India 'is for peace'.

Kerala Congress (M) member Jose K Mani asked, "We have noticed the growing Russia-China relationship since the start of the crisis, especially in the military domain. Does this show a shift in global architecture? And whether India is in the position to tackle the geostrategic challenges posed by these shifting global security alliances?"

"India aware of all changes happening in international relations": EAM Jaishankar

In response to Mani's query, the EAM said, "The government is absolutely cognizant of all changes which are happening in international relations, including between Russia and China, and including many other countries as well.

"We monitor it, we obviously assess it from our own national perspective and fashion our strategy in accordance with that development," EAM Jaishankar added.

SAD's Naresh Gujral posed a question in relation to the heavily debated India's oil imports from Russia despite heavy sanctions by other countries on Moscow.

He asked, "Given the hypocrisy on the part of Europe of imposing sanctions on Russia but continuing to source oil from Moscow, my question is for many years, India had the policy to do Rupee trade with Russia, is the government thinking on those lines so our exports are not hurt and we continue to import from Russia?"

India imports very little oil from Russia: EAM Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar replied, "I would like to inform the member that because of emerging problems with dealing with Russia, the GoI is examining various aspects, including the payment aspect. There is a group within the many Ministries led by the Finance Ministry to examine these matters."

"As regards to reference to the oil trade that the Honourable member made, I would like to take the opportunity to inform the House that we import very little oil from Russia, it is less than 1% of our imports. And many countries import ten-twenty times of the amount that we do," the Minister stated.

"Does India still have robust policy with regards to territorial integrity?" RJD's Manoj Jha

Subsequently, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha asked, "Since 1947 we had robust policy whenever territorial integrity and sovereignty were violated with regards to anywhere in the world. Are we in sync with the same policy as far as the statement on Russia Ukraine war is concerned. Are we watching the re-alignment in our immediate neighbour?"

"We are very clear on our principles that international order must respect territorial integrity and sovereignty. There are developments and we are monitoring them," the EAM replied.

'Our position is that we are for peace'

Furthermore, TMC's Derek O'Brien asked the Foreign Minister if the increasing polarisation in the international community will affect India. "In the circumstance that this is not 'our war', will this have any negative impact on our closest allies not only in QUAD but other states?" he asked.

Responding to remarks on India's neutral stand amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the EAM Jaishankar retaliated, "In fact, our position is not that this is not our problem. Our position is that we are for peace."

"Our Prime Minister spoke to President Vladimir Putin three times, spoke to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy twice and the intent of which was the evacuation of Indian students. At the time, this was a big issue but there was a larger conversation on what we could do to lead to encourage the cessation of hostilities and return to diplomacy and dialogue. Today, that sentiment is widely shared by many countries and I think we articulated it very strongly," said the EAM.