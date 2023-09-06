EAM Jaishankar Credits PM Modi For India’s Rising Stature In International Fora

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s rising stature in the international fora, which has aided India to regain its spot at the high table of diplomacy. Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar said, "It is a different world, a different India. It is a different Prime Minister, which is why we are witnessing what has not been seen in the past."

Speaking about India representing the Global South at the G20, the minister claimed that no other presidency has attempted to bring together developing nations.

“No other G-20 presidency has tried to get together developing countries who are not on the table and say--please come, sit with us, tell us what are your concerns. And we will distil those concerns and place them before the G-20. That is a unique exercise,” the foreign affairs minister said.

According to Jaishankar, India has a unique duty in this rapidly changing global environment.

“I see it more for India as a responsibility, that we have the responsibility today in a very difficult world. How do you bring people together? How do you make everybody understand that we all have a bigger responsibility and therefore please, can we kind of get our act together here and do what is right by the world,” he added.

#WATCH | On the G20 Summit, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says "Today the expectations of the world are very high in terms of what the G20 is able to produce, and produce in terms of meeting the challenges of the world...The world is waiting. Today, I see it more for India as a… pic.twitter.com/tje2AtXgeC — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

According to Jaishankar, it was reassuring that every citizen of the nation took part in the meeting in some capacity.

“One of the big pluses of the G20 is really how much more interested the people of India, especially the young people of India have got foreign policy and they need it because look, this is a globalized era,” he said.

#WATCH | On the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "...This is like the home stretch, everything is getting ready. The negotiators are negotiating, and the people who are trying to get the arrangements done are working at it. It is really a very focused time… pic.twitter.com/SZZ9QNDHWd — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2023

The minister of external affairs expressed his hope that the members of the G20 would recognise their obligations to other nations.

"India has a reputation of being a constructive player. Someone who bridges, divides, who kind of somewhere helps to fix problems. I am confident that every one of the G20 coming to Delhi will understand the responsibility that they bear. That the other 180 countries of the world are looking to them to set directions and that they cannot afford to fail them,” he said.

When the minister was asked if the presence of the American President may overshadow the G20 summit, he responded that everything would go smoothly.

“We are India. We know how to handle the world. Believe me, especially in the last ten years we have shown how we can handle the world,” Jaishankar said.

(With ANI inputs)