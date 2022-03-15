Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday made a statement on the prevailing situation in Ukraine in Rajya Sabha. He shared details of how Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, especially students, was carried out from the war-torn Ukraine amid Russia's "special military operation."

EAM Jaishankar said that at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Ganga was launched, "thereby undertaking one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during an ongoing conflict situation. Our community was dispersed across Ukraine, posing its own logistical challenges."

The EAM said that the exercise was undertaken at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling, were underway. "It involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over a 1,000km and required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees."

Jaishankar informed that the entire exercise involved a whole Government approach with PM Modi himself chairing review meetings almost on a daily basis. "At MEA, we monitored evacuation operations on a 24/7 basis. We got excellent support from all concerned ministries and organisations, including MoCA, Defence, NDRF, IAF and private airlines."

As the tensions escalated, EAM Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine began a registration drive for Indians in January 2020 and about 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country, he said.

More than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine, that borders Russia and has been the epicentre of conflict so far. Students hail from 35 states and Union Territories of India with over 1,000 students each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.

'Issued advisory on Feb 15 but students elected to stay'

In view of the continued build-up of tensions in February, the Embassy issued an advisory on February 15, 2022, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn't essential to leave the country temporarily, Jaishankar said. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine.

Despite the advisory, the majority of students elected to continue to stay in Ukraine. "There was a natural reluctance to leave educational institutions & affect their studies. Some universities actively discouraged and showed reluctance to offer online courses," EAM said

EAM Jaishankar said that 90 flights, including 76 civilian flights and 14 Indian Air Force flights, have been operated under Operation Ganga. The evacuation flights were from Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. While IAF rose to the occasion, most private airlines participated enthusiastically.

'Sumy evacuation was extremely complex but PM Modi's personal intervention materialised'

Dr. Jaishankar also informed that PM Modi spoke to the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents and took up the issue of evacuation of Indians, especially from Sumy and Kharkiv. "PM spoke to PMs of Romania, Slovak Republic, Hungary and President of Poland to seek support for facilitation of entry of Indians to their countries," the 67-year-old stated, adding that four union ministers were deputed as special envoys to Romania, Slovak Republic, Poland and Hungary.

"Sumy evacuation was extremely complex as our students faced the prospect of being caught in the crossfire. Their evacuation from the city needed a credible ceasefire. This finally materialised due to the personal intervention of PM himself with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia," Jaishankar informed Rajya Sabha.

The External Affairs Minister further stated that India also evacuated nationals from foreign countries in line with the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. "They included 147 citizens of 18 countries. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated," EAM said.

EAM Jaishankar also deeply mourned the untimely demise of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a final year medical student of Kharkiv Medical University, who lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv. "Our Embassy in Ukraine is diligently pursuing the repatriation of his mortal remains to India."

Image: ANI/AP