EAM Jaishankar Dials Denmark's Jeppe Kofod; Discusses Vaccine, Bilateral & Regional Issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Friday, took to Twitter to appreciate his Danish counterpart for recognising Indian COVID-19 vaccines in their country. According to Dr. Jaishankar's Twitter post, he held a telephonic conversation with Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in which both the leaders discussed the recognition of India-manufactured Coronavirus vaccines-- Covaxin and Covishield. Notably, COVAXIN is India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech and is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). On the other hand, Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Apart from discussing the Coronavirus vaccine, both the diplomats also held extensive talks on bilateral relations and the regional situations.

"Nice to talk to FM @JeppeKofod. Appreciate Denmark's recognition of Indian vaccines Covaxin and Covishield. Discussed our bilateral relations and the regional situation," tweeted EAM Jaishankar on Friday. Notably, on January 27, Jaishankar stated that he tested positive for COVID-19. He also urged people who recently came into contact with him to take the necessary precautions. Earlier in September last year, the External Affairs Minister of India paid an official visit to Denmark. During his visit, the External Affairs Minister had an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II and held a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. Jaishankar had also held bilateral talks with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod.

2020 marked the 400th anniversary of the first interaction between the peoples of India and Denmark

According to a statement released by the Embassy of India in Denmark, bilateral ties between India and Denmark have continued to develop and expand rapidly in recent years. The 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries was marked in 2019. The year 2020 marked the 400th anniversary of the first interaction between the peoples of India and Denmark, with the establishment of the first trading post in Tranquebar by Denmark in 1620. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during the latter's state visit to India in October last year, welcomed European Union's strategy on Indo-Pacific.

Image: ANI