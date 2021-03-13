EAM Jaishankar Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad

External Affairs Minister of India (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday discussed bilateral cooperation on humanitarian, health, and capacity building challenges with the Syrian Foreign Minister Dr Fayssal Mekdad.

India in solidarity with Syria

In light of shared humanitarian values and 'cordial' relationship between the two nations, India on several occasions has extended its helping hand to the war-torn country Syria. In February, India sent 2000 tonnes of rice to Syria as a good-will gesture to strengthen food security for its population going through poverty.

As per the External Affairs Ministry of India, the Syrian government had requested emergency humanitarian assistance.

Not only this, but India had also gifted 10 tonnes of medicines to Syria in July last year as part of Covid-19 aid. India has always stood in solidarity with Syria. India is sending COVID-19 vaccines around the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' and it also announced on March 3 at the UNSC that it will send the vaccines to Syria.

On March 5, India also called for a probe against the use of chemical weapons in Syria at the United Nations Security Council. India's Deputy Permanent Representative-Political Coordinator to the UN R Ravindra at the UNSC and informed that India has provided USD 1 million to the OPCW (Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Trust Fund for activities relating to the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria.

S Jaishankar and Syrian Foreign Minister

Before being elected as the Syrian Foreign Minister Dr Fayssal Mekdad was a diplomat who represented Syria in conferences throughout the world. The Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad succeeded Walid Moalem died.

Like Fayssal Mekadad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was too a long-term diplomat. As per Minister of External Affairs, he was Foreign Secretary from 2015-18, Ambassador to the United States from 2013-15, Ambassador to China from 2009-2013, High Commissioner to Singapore from 2007-2009, and Ambassador to the Czech Republic from 2000-2004.

Jaishankar was elected as the External Affairs Minister in the second term of the Modi government.