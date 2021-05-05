EAM Jaishankar Discusses India-China Relations & Disengagement At LAC Amid COVID Pandemic

In an interview with ANI, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke about a range of subjects including COVID-19 and India's relations with China. Speaking on India-China relations which had hit rock bottom after the violent face-off in the Galwan valley between the armies of the two nations, Jaishankar said there has been some progress in some areas on the bilateral relations as the two sides have resorted to talks on disengagements.

"India & China have made some progress in some areas. We haven't come to the de-escalation part of it which will follow after disengagement is done. The last conversation with China was focused on COVID-19 and the Chinese Foreign Minister also said the same to me," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar also remarked that the relationship between the two Asian powers is going through a difficult phase due to violations of agreement and understanding of many years and the deployment of a large part of the Chinese military on or close to the LAC without any explanation.

However, when China offered to help India tackle the devastating second wave of COVID-19, Jaishankar said the best way they could help was to ease the process of export of materials from China which was required by companies in India.

"During the conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister, I told him that the best way you could help would be to look into the difficulties being faced by some of our companies that are ordering stuff from China. After our conversation, things immediately moved," Jaishankar said.

COVID-19 assistance from other countries

As India battles the deadly COVID-19 crisis with an acute shortage of oxygen and other medications required in the treatment of COVID-19 patients amid the alarming surge in infections, more than 40 countries have sent medical aid and other assistance to India to combat the crisis, as India had assisted several nations to tackle the COVID-19 crisis by sending essential medical supplies and vaccines. Although China was one of the countries to offer assistance, India hasn't accepted any aid from China. India relied on the US for raw materials essentially required by Serum Institute for manufacturing Covishield and did not procure it from China, due to the quality issues. However, nations such as the US, the UK, Russia, France, Germany, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, among others have sent medical assistance to India.

India-China Galwan conflict

India's relations with China had hit an all-time low when the Chinese PLA had a violent face-off with the Indian Army in the Galwan valley in Ladakh region which is close to the LAC, leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army jawans including a commanding rank officer. Although an official number has not been released by China, ANI citing sources from international intelligence had stated that more than 40 casualties were reported in the Chinese army. The two nations have now resorted to disengagement along the LAC and have held 11 rounds of Corps commander level military talks.

(IMAGE: AP /PTI)