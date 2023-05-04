EAM Jaishankar Discusses LAC Issue With Chinese FM On SCO Sidelines, Focuses On Resolution

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday held a detailed discussion with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang with a focus on the border row along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The meeting comes on the sidelines of a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The two sides also discussed issues related to SCO, G20 and BRICS.

"A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS. pic.twitter.com/hxheaPnTqG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 4, 2023

The Jaishankar-Gang meeting was their second one in the last two months. The Chinese foreign minister visited India in March to attend a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

On the sidelines of the SCO meet, EAM Jaishankar held talks with Qin Gang during which he conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that the state of India-China relations is "abnormal" because of the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

The relations between India and China soured significantly following the violent clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most severe military confrontation between the two sides in decades.

The Indian and the Chinese forces are locked in a standoff at a few friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh for the past three years though they disengaged in several places following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

India has maintained that the relationship between the two nations should be based on "three mutuals" - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

(With PTI inputs)