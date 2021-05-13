EAM Jaishankar Expresses Condolences to Kin Of Kerala Woman Killed In Israel

S Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister, joined Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday, May 13, in offering condolences to the family of a Kerala woman killed in an Israeli rocket attack. EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "I join V Muraleedharan in expressing my deepest condolences to the family."

Soumya Santosh, a 30-year-old Indian woman from Kerala's Idukki, was killed in a rocket attack in Israel by a Palestinian Islamist group on Tuesday. She was working for an elderly woman in a house in Ashkelon, which is close to the Gaza Strip. Her family claims she had been living in Israel for the past seven years. Santosh's family including her nine-year-old son and husband lives in Kerala. She is the daughter of Kanjikuzhy panchayat member Satish and Savithri.

Jaishankar conveys condolences to kin of Kerala woman

MoS Muraleedharan said on Wednesday that he is in regular contact with the bereaved family. Muraleedharan tweeted, "Following the tragic demise of Soumya Santhosh in Israel, all efforts are being made to bring her mortal remains to Kerala at the earliest. I am in constant touch with the bereaved family. My heart goes out to her family at this time of grief."

The Israeli ambassador, Ron Malka, said he spoke with Soumya Santosh's family and expressed his condolences on behalf of the state of Israel.

Israeli envoy speaks to kin of Kerala woman

Malka expressed his condolences to Santosh's nine-year-old son, who lost his mother at such a young age, on Twitter. Malka had tweeted "I just spoke to the family of Ms Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them."

He added, "My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks. May God give them strength and courage."

Since the violence began on Monday evening, over 1,050 rockets and mortar shells have been launched from Gaza into Israel, according to the Israeli army. According to reports, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman said the Iron Dome air defence system intercepted between 85 and 90% of rockets aimed at populated areas. According to Zilberman, the IDF responded by striking up to 500 targets in Gaza, including Hamas personnel, weapons, and facilities.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI