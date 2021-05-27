EAM Jaishankar Hails Indo-Pak Ceasefire, Sends A Stern Warning On Cross-border Terrorism

As the India-Pakistan ceasefire continues, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday, highlighted that cross-border terrorism had been the issue since partition in 1947. In a conversation with former US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster, Jaishankar said that the two neighbours will have to find a way to co-exist while calling the ceasefire a 'good step'. Jaishankar is on a 5-day trip to the US to hold talks on vaccine import, QUAD, defence ties, trade relations etc.

EAM: 'Cross-border terrorism the big issue since 1947'

We had an agreement few weeks ago that we would not fire across LoC. That is a good step. But I think there are bigger issues. At the end of the day, the two neighbors have to find ways...Since 1947, part of the problem has been cross-border terrorism: EAM on India-Pak relations pic.twitter.com/H6N76U8mQb — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

Indo-Pak ceasefire

On February 25, India and Pakistan released a joint statement after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries discussed the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation. As per the joint statement, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the line of control (LoC) and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. This meeting between the DGMOs of the two countries was amid continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

After 68 days, on May 3, Pakistan violated the ongoing ceasefire agreement and resorted to unprovoked firing in the Samba sector of the International Border. The incident happened at around six in the morning when all of a sudden Pakistani rangers started targeting Border Security Forces in Samba Sector to which BSF retaliated in appropriate measure. Moreover, several Pakistani drones have been seen entering the Indian airspace and were immediately fired upon by BSF troops.

Days after the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for India to 'bury the past and move forward' as the peace between the two neighbours would help to 'unlock' the potential of South and Central Asia. Addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue, General Bajwa also said that the potential for regional peace and development has remained hostage to the age-old disputes between the two 'nuclear-armed neighbours'. India responded by saying that any meaningful dialogue can only be held in a conducive atmosphere and the onus is on Pakistan to create it.