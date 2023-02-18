EAM Jaishankar Hits Back At George Soros Over His Remarks On India, 'opinionated Person'

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday slammed the Hungarian-American Businessman, George Soros, after he tried to target the Indian democratic processes over the Adani issue. The minister called him a 'rich opinionated person.'

He said, "Mr Soros is an old, rich opinionated person sitting in New York who still thinks that his views should determine how the entire world works. Such people invest resources in shaping narratives."

"People like him think an election is good if the person they want to see wins and if the election throws up a different outcome then they will say it is a flawed democracy and the beauty is that all this is done under the pretence of advocacy of open society," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister Smriti Irani also called upon the Indians to stand unitedly and respond to foreign powers who try to intervene and comment on India's democratic process. She said, "Indians have defeated such 'foreign powers' who tried to meddle with our internal affairs earlier as well and will do so again. I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros."

Know more about George Soros' comment

While addressing a public meeting at the 2023 Munich Security Conference on Thursday, the billionaire investor George Soros commented that PM Modi would have to answer questions from foreign investors and parliament on allegations against the Adani Group.

The 92-year-old businessman also predicted that PM Modi will be weakened by the troubles that he faced due to Gautam Adani, whose Adani Group faced major setbacks in the equity market after a report from US-based short-seller, Hindenburg.

"Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies; their fate is intertwined. Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards. Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament," Soros said.

Soon after his remarks on Prime Minister Modi and India's democratic system, he faced several backlashes from Indian lawmakers, especially from the members of the BJP, who called him a designated 'economic war criminal.'