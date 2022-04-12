EAM Jaishankar Hold Talks With US Counterpart Blinken On Wide Ranging 'global Situation'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met his US counterpart Antony Blinken and held wide-ranging exchange of views on the global situation, regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation. Jaishankar, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is here to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on Monday, the first under the Biden administration being hosted by Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. The minister said that he began the day with a breakfast meeting with his US counterpart Blinken.

“Began the day with a breakfast meeting with @SecBlinken. Wide ranging exchange of views on the global situation, regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation. Took place with the comfort and openness of true strategic partners,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Began the day with a breakfast meeting with @SecBlinken.



Wide ranging exchange of views on the global situation,regional hotspots and bilateral cooperation.



Took place with the comfort and openness of true strategic partners. pic.twitter.com/mOVJYSHMFT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2022

EAM Jaishankar participates in virtual summit between US Prez Biden and PM Modi

Ahead of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Jaishankar participated in the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked the two leaders for their guidance given to the 2+2 meeting.

“Privileged to participate in the Modi-Biden Virtual Summit today. Thank the leaders for their guidance given to the 2+2 meeting,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Privileged to participate in the Modi-Biden Virtual Summit today.



Thank the leaders for their guidance given to the 2+2 meeting. pic.twitter.com/TnJnCIDEvb — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs had said that the 2+2 Dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship. "The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern," it said. PTI CPS AKJ CPS