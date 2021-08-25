EAM Jaishankar Holds Discussion With UK Counterpart On Afghan Crisis And Evacuation Plans

Amid the ongoing evacuation process in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in the war-torn country. According to the ANI, this was the second phone call between both leaders in the last 10 days. Jaishankar took to Twitter to inform about the development,

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted. Several countries including India and the United Kingdom are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Jaishankar holds discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir over various regional and multilateral issues. This development comes after the country lifted the quarantine rule for Indians who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Welcoming the relaxation, Jaishankar tweeted, "Good conversation with Saudi MoS for Foreign Affairs @AdelAljubeir. Discussed regional and multilateral issues. Welcomed relaxation of Covid restrictions on travel. Hope to see further progress."

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian embassy had informed that the Indian nationals, who have been fully vaccinated in Saudi Arabia, need not go under quarantine in a third country.

Russia joins evacuation operation in Afghanistan

According to a report by the ANI, four military transport aircraft are set to evacuate more than 500 people from Afghanistan following the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Russian President has directed to evacuate his fellow citizens as well as citizens of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (Belarus Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan) and Ukraine, ANI reported.

India has also been carrying out the evacuation process in Afghanistan, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informing on August 24 that India has named the evacuation plan as the "Operation Devi Shakti." It should be mentioned here that US President Biden has also termed the evacuation process as the "most difficult and largest airlift" ever in history, assuring that he would get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country safely.

