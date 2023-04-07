EAM Jaishankar Holds Key Meet With South Korean Counterpart; Here's What They Discussed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held discussions with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on a range of topics, including taking forward the India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to welcome @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India. Our discussions today will take forward our Special Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted while sharing a picture with Park Jin.

कोरिया गणराज्य के विदेश मंत्री पार्क जिन का स्वागत करते हुए प्रसन्न हूँ। pic.twitter.com/VbVMgfVXvT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 7, 2023

Park said that South Korea would like to upgrade its existing successful partnership with India and will discuss promoting "our partnership and explore possibilities in deepening and widening our cooperation."

Thanking EAM Dr S Jaishankar for the warm welcome, South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Hindi said, "Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai (I am very happy to come to India and meet you)."

#WATCH | "Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai," says South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin in Hindi as he thanks EAM Dr S Jaishankar for the warm welcome pic.twitter.com/VkBskMnywH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Park noted that India has been playing an increasingly pivotal role in the international arena and is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20 this year.

"India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with its recent Oscar wins and I must say the "Naatu Naatu" song and dance has captivated the world," he noted.

The South Korean Foreign Minister said that Korea and India share so much in common and both are exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural powers. "We are both committed to contributing to a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Jaishankar said that Park, who is on his first visit to India as a foreign minister, has come at a very good time. "You have come at a very good time as our trade is good and political relations are very cooperative," EAM said.