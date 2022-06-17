EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With His Malaysian Counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah on Friday with an aim to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership.

Abdullah is currently on a visit to India. He attended a foreign ministerial meeting of India and the ASEAN member states on Thursday.

"Welcome FM of Malaysia @saifuddinabd to our meeting today. Our conversations will take forward our Enhanced Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet ahead of the talks.

On his part, the Malaysian foreign minister talked about the civilisational links between the two countries.

"Malaysia and India share civilisational links, which can be strengthened with a peaceful co-existence approach. We will work together via an attachment programme for the exchange of knowledge and experiences, in line with Malaysia's cultural diplomacy initiative," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Abdullah's visit to India came days after Malaysia joined several other countries in the Arab world in denouncing certain controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by two BJP leaders, who have since been removed from party positions.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal for allegedly making derogatory comments.

Separately, Jaishankar also held "productive" talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, with a focus on bilateral cooperation in several key areas, including defence and security, trade and connectivity.

The external affairs minister also met Pornpimol Kanchanalak, the Special Representative of the Thai foreign minister on Myanmar.

"Glad to receive Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Special Representative of Thailand FM on Myanmar. As its land neighbours, exchanged perspectives on our concerns and assessment regarding Myanmar," Jaishankar tweeted.

India hosted the ASEAN foreign ministerial conclave to mark the 30th anniversary of its relations with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

It was attended by the foreign ministers of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, while Lao PDR, the Philippines and Thailand had sent representatives of their foreign ministers.

