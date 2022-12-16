EAM Jaishankar Hosts UN Chief, UNSC Members For 'millet Lunch' In New York

As the world gets ready to usher in the International Year of Millets in 2023, on Thursday, December 15, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hosted United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Security Council members for a “millet lunch” in New York.

The special lunch for the UN leaders was hosted after the External Affairs Minister chaired a signature event in the Security Council held under India's presidency on 'Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward'.

Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Delighted to welcome UNSG António Guterres and UNSC members for a ‘millet lunch’ in New York today. As we head into International Year of Millets 2023, a strong message for their greater production, consumption and promotion would help global food security and enhance sustainability in agriculture."

Delighted to welcome UNSG @antonioguterres and UNSC members for a 'millet lunch' in New York today. #IYOM2023

Notably, the United Nations General Assembly at its 75th session in March 2021 declared 2023 the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023).

'Luncheon themed on the International Year of Millets 2023'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the luncheon with the Secretary-General and Security Council members is themed on the “International Year of Millets 2023 which we have been promoting.” “So I hope to familiarise Council members more with the virtues of millet,” he said.

The year 2023 has been designated as the ‘International Year of Millets’ after a proposal for the same was brought forward by the Government of India and endorsed by members of FAO (Food and Agriculture Organisation) Governing Bodies, as well as by the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. The EAM also met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland ahead of the UNSC meeting on counter-terrorism.

"Happy to meet US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. Noted the strong cooperation between our two countries in multilateral forums, including in the UNSC," he tweeted.

On the meeting between Nuland and Jaishankar, the US Department of State said they discussed preparations for India's G20 presidency and our bilateral and multilateral efforts to support security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and globally.