India's Election For UNSC Non-permanent Seat On June 17; EAM Jaishankar Releases Brochure

In what comes as a key global development regarding India, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar announced that the polls for India's temporary seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member would take place in June.

The election will take place at the United Nations on June 17. India would be contesting for the non-permanent member seat whose tenure is of 2 years, beginning from January 2021. India has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from its regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the 5-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China and France.

"Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC. We are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security, EAM Jaishankar said, addressing the media.

"One, the normal process of international governance has been under increasing strain. (Two) Traditional and non-traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked. Three, global institutions remain underrepresented; they are therefore less able to deliver. Four, the COVID-19 pandemic and its grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before," he added

"In this extraordinary situation, India can play a positive global role. We have always been a voice of reason", Jaishankar concluded as he unveiled India's bid for the UNSC seat by releasing a brochure that reflects PM Modi's '5S' approach to the world.

India's role in UNSC previously

India has been actively pursuing for a permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council for years and has recieved support from four of the five permanent members. Barring China, the other permamnent members of the Security Council have backed India to join as a permanent member, including two successive US governments.

Previously, India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950—1951, 1967—1968, 1972—1973, 1977—1978, 1984—1985, 1991—1992 and most recently in 2011—2012. India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council which in its current form does not represent the geo-political realities of the 21st Century. Each year the General Assembly elects five non-permanent members (out of 10 in total) for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis - five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

