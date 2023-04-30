EAM Jaishankar Joins Indian Diaspora In New Jersey To Listen To 100th Episode Of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the early hours of Sunday joined the Indian community members at a special community event here to listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Jaishankar, who is here after concluding his official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, attended and addressed the community event, attended by hundreds of members of the diaspora community.

Joining diaspora and friends of India in New Jersey, USA for #MannKiBaat100 https://t.co/dZNBiCrmHf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 30, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the community members are attending the event as they share collective bonding with the Prime Minister who has connected the world to India and in many ways India to the world.

He said India’s G-20 presidency is different because nobody else has done G-20 in 60 cities as a national celebration, and it has happened because Prime Minister Modi has prepared the entire country for it.

The State of New York and New Jersey have issued special resolutions honouring the 100th episode of Prime Minister Modi’s monthly radio programme, underscoring that the “vital" broadcast has become an effective means of communication to “promote good governance and deepen democracy.” The resolutions were presented to the External Affairs Minister at the community event here.

On the occasion, young students also displayed agility through the exceptional performance of the Mallakhamba. Modi mentioned Mallakhamba during the 70th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

In the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast hosted by Prime Minister Modi, he addresses the people of the country on different issues.

The monthly programme was first aired on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The programme has garnered a massive following across the world.