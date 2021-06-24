EAM Jaishankar Lauds Efforts Of Govt Staff For Timely Delivery Of Passports Amid COVID-19

In an address at an event to mark "Passport Seva Diwas" on June 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded all government officials and staff who are involved in timely issuance of Indian passports to citizens notwithstanding the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Jaishankar particularly mentioned maintenance of "high standards" of Indian passport services by the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies albeit devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Despite the pandemic, we (EAM) continue to deliver passports in a timely manner and hope to reach the pre-pandemic level as soon as possible," he said.

Global Outreach

"I am happy that continuing with our global outreach exercise, the Ministry has integrated 174 embassies and consulates abroad with the passport Seva programme enabling a centralised passport issuance system for our citizens in India and diaspora abroad. We should complete the mission integration process on priority," he said.

Simplification of passport issuance

The minister also referred to the simplification of passport issuance process and informed that the ministry is continuing to aim at reducing the compliance burden on citizens.

"Passports are today more easily available & renewed. Indians can participate in global workplace more effectively. Strengthening this important citizen-centric service will always be a major priority of MEA & its partners," EAM S Jaishankar stated

"Committed ourselves to further simplifying passport rules & processes, expanding passport outreach using technology & apps and reducing burden of compliance on average citizen," he added.

In the address, EAM extended his gratitude to the staff and even paid homage to officials who succumbed to the deadly wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to convey my heartfelt condolences to their families... It has indeed been a very difficult period for all of us. Some colleagues were sick and have now recovered and rejoined work. I applaud their spirit. We also appreciate the initiatives by various Passport Offices in getting their personnel and families vaccinated in accordance with Government guidelines," he said.

Passport services have ensured that there is a Passport Kendra in 489 Lok Sabha Constituencies in the country. Hinting at installing new centres, EAM Jaishankar said that Passport Kendra in the remaining 54 will strengthen the outreach of services to people. Currently, there exists a network of 555 Passport Kendras in India, including 36 Passport Offices, 93 Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) and 426 Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).