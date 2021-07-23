Last Updated:

EAM Jaishankar Meets Abdullah Abdullah To Discuss Afghanistan Violence Amid US Withdrawal

MEA S Jaishankar met with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to discuss Afghanistan violence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Abdullah Abdullah, the top Afghan peace negotiator, on July 23. They discussed the situation in Afghanistan, specifically the rise in violence there. The violence has been increasing as United States troops are withdrawing from there. Abdullah is the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. He has been playing a key role in negotiations with all parties and stakeholders involved. The goal of these negotiations is to bring lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan. As per reports, Abdullah is in India for a private visit.

S Jaishankar meets Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, to discuss Afghanistan violence

The MEA Minister took to Twitter to post about the meeting on Afghanistan violence and said, "Always good to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. Appreciate his sentiments and support for our relationship. Value his insights on the region". This was retweeted by Dr Abdullah. A day before this meeting, Arindam Bagchi, External affairs ministry spokesperson said that India supports the government and the people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future that protects the interest of all sections.

Rise in violence in Afghanistan since withdrawal of US troops; airstrikes conducted by US military on Taliban 

The violence and terror attacks in Afghanistan have been on the rise since the US troops withdrew on May 1. The United States has pulled back the majority of its military force and is aiming at completing the drawdown by August 31. The US troops have been in Afghanistan for almost 2 decades, and are now receding as per US President Joe Biden’s statement. Due to the rising violence in Afghanistan in the past few weeks since the withdrawal, India has been in touch with the Afghan government and some other international figures for the development of Afghanistan. As per reports, India has invested about 3 billion USD for aid and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan. The Pentagon confirmed that airstrikes were launched in Afghanistan by the US Military, and 5 Taliban terrorists have been killed over the past 3 days owing to the air strikes.

