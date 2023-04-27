EAM Jaishankar Meets Colombian FM Álvaro Leyva Durán, Signs Cultural Exchange Programme

S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, met with Alvaro Leyva Duran, his Colombian counterpart, as a part of his nine-day trip to Guyana (April 21–23), Panama (April 24–25), Colombia (April 25–27), and the Dominican Republic (April 27–29). Both leaders signed the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2023–2026 following discussions of a number of bilateral issues.

The two leaders further discussed reforming multilateralism and exchanged opinions on boosting bilateral cooperation in the fields of health, agriculture, and technology. The Indo-Pacific region and other international issues were also discussed.

EAM Jaishankar met the second Vice President of the Senate of Colombia, Honorio Henriquez, and held discussions focused on health collaboration, energy, and technology.

The External Affairs Minister embarked on his trip to Colombia on Wednesday by meeting the Indian community in Bogota, sharing with them the country's global implications and transformation into a "New India."

EAM’s Colombia visit marks the first foreign ministerial-level visit from India to the Latin American country. The momentum of the India-Latin American countries' engagements is increased by the EAM's tour to these four nations, as well as by his bilateral engagements and discussions with counterparts of significant regional groups: CARICOM and SICA.