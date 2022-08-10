EAM Jaishankar Meets Danish Delegation; Discusses Green Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on August 10 held a meeting with a Danish ministerial delegation led by Denmark Development Minister Flemming Moller Mortensen in New Delhi. During the meeting, leaders discussed the two nations' Green Strategic Partnership and the ongoing turmoil in Ukraine owing to the Russian invasion. "Glad to meet Flemming Møller Mortensen, Minister for Development & Nordic Cooperation of Denmark today in New Delhi. Value his long association with India and his warm sentiments. Discussed further steps in our Green Strategic Partnership that are making solid progress [sic]," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar further stated that they also talked about how the conflict in Ukraine was affecting the world. Notably, the ongoing ravaging war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for more than five months now. Meanwhile, India's relations with European nations continued to improve steadily and were marked by progress and goodwill in the last one year. The Visegrad Group and the Nordic group, which also includes Denmark, are regional groups in Europe that offer forums for multilateral interactions with India.

Denmark PM Frederiksen visited India to review Green Strategic Partnership

This historically close relationship has gained speed thanks to a new potential for economic cooperation, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, water management, circular economy, health & pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, and digitisation. In October 2021, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen made her maiden visit to India and reviewed the progress of the Green Strategic Partnership. The two countries also decided to increase their cooperation in agricultural technologies, which include fertilisers, fisheries, aquaculture, cold chain, food processing, and food safety.

India-Denmark relations

India and Denmark's diplomatic ties, which were established in September 1949, are characterised by frequent high-level meetings. Relationships between the two sides are founded on shared values of regional and global peace and stability as well as historical ties, and democratic traditions. The bilateral relations between the two countries were advanced to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" following a virtual meeting which took place on September 28, 2020, between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Further, the "Green Strategic Partnership" has provided direction for the current growth of the renewed relations between India and Denmark.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar