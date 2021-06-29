EAM Jaishankar Meets EU Commissioner; Discusses COVID Challenges & Development Cooperation

Union Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Monday held a conversation with European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen. Both the leaders discussed the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the issues related to development cooperation between the two sides. During the conversation with the European Union Commissioner, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar highlighted the importance of equitable COVID-19 vaccine access and a fair travel regime.

Jaishankar meets EU Commissioner

A good conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships @JuttaUrpilainen. Discussed the Covid challenge, our Connectivity Partnership and development cooperation. Underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime. pic.twitter.com/ATSIx73d3i — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 28, 2021

Stating that it is always a privilege to discuss with India Foreign Minister, the European Union Commissioner took to her official Twitter handle said that the like-minded partners exchanged their views on global issues. Jutta Urpilainen further said that both the leaders also some about cooperating in a more structured way on sustainable development, which leaves no one behind.

Always a privilege to discuss with India FM @DrSJaishankar. As likeminded partners w/ convergence of views on global issues, we spoke about cooperating in a more structured way on sustainable development, leaving no one behind. 🇮🇳🤝🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/gilqtmolGF — Jutta Urpilainen (@JuttaUrpilainen) June 28, 2021

Currently, the Union Minister for External Affairs is in Italy to attend the Groups of 20 (G20) summit. Besides meetings EU Commissioner, Jaishankar also met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement. Giving our further details of this meeting, the EAM said that both the leaders discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement. While thanking Jaishankar, Secretary-General Cormann said OECSD looks forward to strengthening its partnership with India. Thank you for the great conversation, he added.

Thank you for the great conversation @DrSJaishankar. The OECD looks forward to strengthening our partnership with India further and to work with you in the lead-up to your 2023 G20 Presidency. https://t.co/rKegKKLLXJ — Mathias Cormann (@MathiasCormann) June 28, 2021

OECD is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, which aims to stimulate economic progress and world trade. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also met his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and shared concerns with her on vaccine equity and access. Taking to his Twitter handle, Jaishankar said that he was glad to mere FM Naledi Pandor. Informing that the conversation covered shared concerns on COVID-19 vaccine equity and access, Jaishankar informed that both the leaders also discussed both countries' climate action approaches.

Glad to meet FM Naledi Pandor of South Africa. Our conversation covered shared concerns on vaccine equity & access. Also discussed our Climate Action approaches. pic.twitter.com/K5J4sNrm6X — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 28, 2021

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in Italy in October. India is expected to hold the presidency of the G20 in 2022. The G20 member countries are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

(Image: Twitter- @DrSJaishankar)