EAM Jaishankar Meets French Counterpart, Vows 'close Collaboration' In Post-COVID Agenda

India and France will advance their shared post-COVID-19 agenda through “close collaboration”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said following a meet with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. Later in the day, he took to Twitter to share pictures from their meet while also stating that it was a “comfortable, substantive and productive” discussion. The French Foreign Minister landed in New Delhi on April 13 and is expected to meet PM Narendra Modi apart from Jaishankar during his official visit.

Jaishankar hosted Le Drian for bilateral talks in Hyderabad House wherein they discussed collaborating on areas of mutual interest. In the backdrop of COVID impacted world, both the leaders recognized the “immense opportunities” for greater collaboration in a variety of fields such as trade, defence, education, research, energy, climate change amongst others. Additionally, they also agreed to fast track discussions on the India-EU trade and investment agreement.

Additionally, they also deliberated upon other regional and global issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to establishing a multipolar world. “They explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including the India-France-Australia Trilateral mechanism, addressing emerging challenges in the maritime and space domains and working together in the area of climate action and biodiversity protection. In this regard, India welcomes France’s decision to take up the "Maritime Resources” pillar of India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI),” a statement by the ministry added.

Raisina Dialogue

Meanwhile, Jaishankar on April 13 also participated in Raisina Dialogue 2021wherein he laid emphasis on the world being “one family” and said that India was ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the world even before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the globe. EAM said, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” is an outlook — The world is one family. As an outlook, the world is important to India, and India is important to the world. Importantly, being good today is also means being smart.”

Jaishankar said, “Even before the pandemic, India has been providing humanitarian assistance, disaster resistance to all. We have demonstrated in a practical manner, our belief that the world is a family...India's ability to make vaccines is a result of international cooperation. International cooperation is not a one way street- where we give to others and short change ourselves.”

Image Credits: PTI/AP