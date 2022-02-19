EAM Jaishankar Meets German Counterpart; Discusses Situation In Afghanistan And Ukraine

On Friday, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerkbock. EAM stated the discussion was 'wide-ranging' focusing on climate action and sustainable development goals (SDGs). EAM Jaishankar, on a two-day visit to Germany, shall participate in the Munich Security Conference (MSC) wherein US Vice President Kamala Harris is present too. Amid the Ukraine-Russia stand-off and Taliban-led Cabinet of Afghanistan, the conclave is said to hold relevance.

Taking to Twitter, EAM S Jaishankar shared, "A wide-ranging discussion with German Foreign Minister. Focused on climate action and SDGs, bilaterally and globally. Covered Afghanistan, Indo Pacific and Ukraine. Looking forward to building further on today's meeting."

German Foreign Minister mentioned on her official Twitter handle, "Thank you for a delightful discussion Dr Jaishankar. I am looking forward to continuing our dialogue to strengthen German-Indian cooperation and to join forces to fight the climate crisis.

Munich Security Conference 2022

The three-day 2022 MSC opened on February 18 and marked the absence of Russia. The conclave is aimed at extensive dialogues on the rising tensions between NATO and Vladimir Putin and called for talks on a Western strategy to counter the Ukraine crisis. Reports suggest that the Chairman of the Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, admitted that he could not recall a time when the member states had otherwise been 'so many overlapping crises' to deliberate on. Apart from Ukraine, issues related to COVID-19, strategies to combat global warming, amongst other pressing issues like enrollment of cryptocurrency are on the cards.

During the opening ceremony of the MSC 2022, the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres said the ongoing situation and events worldwide are more endangered than the Cold War era.

"I am often asked whether we are in a new Cold War, my answer is that the threat to global security now is more complex and probably higher than at that time," he asserted.

Upon conclusion of the panel discussion, EAM Jaishankar is set to partake in a discussion on Indo-Pacific matters and head to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme hosted by the Indian consulate in Munich. Notably, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindamn Bagchi stated EAM Jaishankar is set to visit France to hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on February 20, and at his invitation, he will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on February 22.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar