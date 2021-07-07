EAM Jaishankar Meets Iran EAM Javad Zarif; Says "Useful Discussion On Global Affairs"

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Wednesday, July 7, met his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Tehran to discuss the bilateral relations and regional developments, Iran's Embassy in the national capital informed. Meanwhile, EAM Jaishankar said that the rendezvous held a "useful discussion on regional and global affairs". EAM's stopover in Tehran was coupled with his conclave with the newly-elected President Iran.

On Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "Always a warm welcome from FM Javad Zarif. Useful discussion on regional and global affairs."

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar called on the former Chief Justice and now the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and handed over a "personal message" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a stop-over in Tehran while on his way to Russia. He forwarded PM Modi's congratulatory letter while discussing bilateral ties including Chabahar and Afghanistan, the sources reported.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar said, "Thank President-elect Ebrahim Raisi for his gracious welcome. Handed over a personal message from PM. Appreciate his warm sentiments for India. Deeply value his strong commitment to strengthen our bilateral ties and expand cooperation on regional and global issues."

EAM Jaishankar's Visit

Notably, EAM Jaishankar's visit to Tehran comes on a day when Iran is hosting a high-level intra-Afghan dialogue between Taliban and Afghan government delegates amid historic developments as US and NATO troops withdraw from war-torn Afghanistan. Their deadline to exit the nation is September 11. The intra-Afghan dialogue is being attended by the Taliban political committee led by Chief negotiator Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, the Afghan government officials, including former Vice President Younus Qanooni, and others from the High Council for National Reconciliation.

India, a major stakeholder

Interestingly, India is a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan, has been supporting an Afghan-led, owned, and controlled national peace and reconciliation process. In 2020, Indian delegates also attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar's capital Doha while EAM Jaishankar virtually addressed the conclave. In June, 2021, EAM Jaishankar even met US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha and exchanged dialogues over the war-torn State.

India has been closely following the evolving political shift of reigns after the US signed the peace deal with the Taliban and pledged to pull out US and NATO troops ending Washington's 18-year long war with Taliban after the 9/11 attacks. India has been supporting Afghanistan during this transition period by enabling the State to be able to self-sustain.India has recently built Chabahar port in Iran to gain access to Afghanistan by road, bypassing Pakistan and this was a topic of discussion between EAM Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart.