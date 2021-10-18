EAM Jaishankar Meets Israel Counterpart, Agrees On FTA, COVID Vaccine Recognition & More

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and discussed issues of mutual interests on Monday, the second day of his maiden diplomatic visit to Israel. In a major development, External Affairs minister Dr Jaishankar took up travel concerns with his Israel counterpart and both countries agreed that those who are inoculated with the Covisheild vaccine will be allowed to fly to Israel. Both countries also agreed on the free trade agreement.

EAM Jaishankar meets his Israel counterpart discusses several issues

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of both countries have touched upon several issues of trade, vaccination and mutual cooperation. As per sources, EAM Jaishankar has agreed on the free trade agreement, commencing from November. He has also discussed the progress made in the recognition of India’s indigenous vaccines and its ongoing certification process. Both the foreign ministers have reportedly agreed on mutual recognition of the vaccination certificates.

Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid.



Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues.



Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month.



Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification. pic.twitter.com/sir0QDYzx3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

EAM Jaishankar expressed that he is confident that they will get a lot of work done during his diplomatic visit and he is looking forward to inviting the Isreal diplomats to India. On the second day of his five-day tour, he visited the holocaust memorial and said that "This memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens our resolve to fight evil." He started his day by unveiling a plaque commemorating the Bhoodan Grove planted by Sarvodaya workers in 1960. He also informed that India visited Israel as the newest member of the International Solar Alliance.

Paid homage to the victims of the Holocaust at @yadvashem.



This memorial is a testimony to the human spirit of resilience and strengthens our resolve to fight evil. pic.twitter.com/s9Ficknvab — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

Earlier, on Day 1 of his visit to Israel, he met with the members of the India- Jewish community and hailed their contribution in bolstering ties between the two nations. Likening the community to an “umbilical cord” that binds Israel and India together, he expressed confidence that Indian Jews will “bring us even closer together in the coming years.” Jaishankar also cherished the community’s “unique” amalgamation of Israeli and Indian traditions like the removal of shoes before entering a religious place and the celebration of some festivals.

Pleased to receive a copy of the book-Bombay Mumbai: City Heritage Walks by Dr. Shaul Sapir. pic.twitter.com/dQkCSxhN8y — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 17, 2021

Besides, the External Affairs Ministry informed that Jaishankar's visit was scheduled between October 17 and 21 at the invitation of the Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Yair Lapid. During his visit, Jaishakar will hold discussions with Lapid, President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet and the Knesset Speaker.

India-Israel diplomatic relations

India officially recognised Israel in September 1950 and since then both countries share close ties. The bond was bolstered further in 1992 after the two countries opened embassies in each other's territories. At present both India and Israel cooperate in the fields of agriculture, trade, defence, S&T, culture and education inter alia. Earlier this year, New Delhi expressed strong support for the zionists as they battled Hamas insurgents in the Gaza Strip.

