EAM Jaishankar Meets Nigerian Counterpart Before Raisina Dialogue; Discusses Trade, Health

On Sunday, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama and held a discussion over bilateral trade and investments in New Delhi. Taking to Twitter, S Jaishankar stated that both the countries have agreed to augment their partnership in sectors like health, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and capacity building areas. The Foreign Minister of Nigeria arrived in the National Capital to attend the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue which is scheduled to be held on April 25-26. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

S Jaishankar meets Nigerian FM Geoffrey Onyeama

"Pleased to meet FM Geoffrey Onyeama of Nigeria this evening. Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture, and capacity building. Also spoke of more trade and investments," Dr Jaishankar tweeted.

Pleased to meet FM @GeoffreyOnyeama of Nigeria this evening.



Agreed to expand our development partnership focusing on health, infrastructure, education, agriculture and capacity building. Also spoke of more trade and investments. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tk3KfjB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2022

S Jaishankar Meets Argentinian FM Santiago Cafiero

Earlier in the day, Dr Jaishankar met with his Argentinian counterpart, Santiago Cafiero. During the meeting, both leaders discussed expanding the bilateral trade and cooperating in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electronics, e-mobility, defence & atomic energy. "Will work closely in G20 and multilateral forums," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Today, FM @SantiagoCafiero shared a family connection with India.



His grandfather signed a ‘Jute for Wheat’ agreement with India in 1951.



Counting on him to take this tradition further. https://t.co/Qt8DdTTgU6 pic.twitter.com/4PYBMgulN5 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2022

Raisina Dialogue 2022

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars. These include -- Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology, and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

Raisina Dialogue: India's flagship geopolitics and geoeconomics conference

It is pertinent to mention here that the Raisina Dialogue, which started off in the year 2016, is India's flagship geopolitics and geoeconomics conference dedicated to tackling the world's most pressing challenges. This year, the Ministry of External Affairs is hosting the conference in cooperation with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). According to the MEA, the foreign ministers of several countries will be partaking in the dialogue. These countries include Argentina, Guyana, Armenia, Norway, Nigeria, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Netherlands, Philippines, Madagascar, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia.