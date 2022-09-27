EAM Jaishankar Meets Pentagon Chief Austin; Calls For 'prosperity' In Indo-Pacific Region

Amid increasing Chinese influence, India has reiterated its stand on a free and open Indo-Pacific region during a meeting with a top US Defence official and underscored that "the prosperity of the region is crucial in maintaining the global order". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on the trip to America for the UN General Assembly session, met with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in the Pentagon on Monday and had an extensive meeting on several pressing issues. EAM Jaishankar noted that the global situation has become more challenging in the Indo-Pacific region and said the stability, security and prosperity of the region are important to maintain the global order.

Pleasure to meet @SecDef once again.



Defence and Security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership. We noted the steady progress in policy exchange, interoperability, defense trade, service exercises and military-industrial cooperation. pic.twitter.com/9AkvTkALGk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2022

"So for me, our meeting today and my presence here today, I do share with you that the global situation has become a far more challenging variety of reasons. Indo-Pacific in particular, it's important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured which is best done amongst others," Jaishankar said during the opening remarks at Pentagon.

During the meeting, both countries emphasised creating stronger defence industrial collaboration and military exercises. According to the statement released by the US Department of Defence, both the leaders expressed commitment to deepening bilateral defence cooperation and expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation to drive deeper operational coordination between the US and Indian militaries.

Austin vows to deepen military ties with India

It is crucial to note that the military cooperation between the two nations is at an all-time high. Indian and US service members regularly exercise together, and the two governments regularly share information and intelligence, especially in the wake of the geospatial agreement signed between the two governments in 2020. India participates in the American international military education and training program.

"Today, we are positioning the U.S. and Indian militaries to operate and coordinate more closely together than ever," Austin said. "We're taking significant steps to deepen our defence cooperation from stronger information sharing and defence industrial ties to cooperation in emerging defence domains, including through the launch of a new dialogue later this year," he added. Besides, the leaders also stressed cooperation between the US, India, Japan, Australia and European allies in order to secure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Image: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar