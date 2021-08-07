EAM Jaishankar Meets Qatar Special Envoy Al-Qahtani, Discusses Security Concerns

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani and discussed several security issues concerning Afghanistan. After the meeting, he took to Twitter and said that the security situation in Afghanistan is a serious matter.

External Affairs Minister meets Qatar Special Envoy

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S Jaishankar on Saturday after meeting Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani in New Delhi took to Twitter and shared a photo from the meet. He also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan and said that the rapid deterioration of the security situation is a serious matter.

"A peaceful and stable Afghanistan requires that the rights and interests of all sections of society are promoted and protected", he tweeted.

Later, the EAM also shared India's perspective on the recent developments ongoing in Afghanistan.

See his tweet here:

Pleased to receive Qatar Special Envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani.



Shared the Indian perspective on recent developments in Afghanistan. Also the concerns of the region that I heard during recent interactions. pic.twitter.com/D6yA7EB4JL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 7, 2021

The Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister of Qatar for Counter-terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution, Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, is on a two-day visit to India for holding discussions on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Majed on Friday met several key officials in the external affairs ministry including the Joint Secretary in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division in the Ministry of External Affairs, JP Singh. Recent developments in the Afghan peace process are on the cards for the Qatari Special Envoy during his ongoing two-day visit to India.

Terrorist Activities in Afghanistan

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of terror attacks since the US began withdrawing its troops on May 1. The situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated in the wake of the US decision as the Taliban are intensifying their offensive in many areas of the country. The Taliban movement has claimed that it has gained control of about 85% of the country's territory, including the border regions resulting in a growth in terrorist activities due to the expansion of the Taliban's power in the country.

Taliban has also reimposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on women which were earlier in practice during the 90s.

Earlier, during a UNSC meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti also expressed his concern over the situation in Afghanistan and said there will be zero tolerance towards terrorist activities under the view of maintaining peace.

(Image Credits: Twitter)