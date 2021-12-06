EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian Counterpart In New Delhi Ahead India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart on Monday. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to arrive in India on Monday to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both leaders will be meeting for the first time since 2019. Apart from the massive geopolitical significance, the meeting will also see both sides signing several inter-governmental pacts pertaining to key sectors like trade and defence.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met in New Delhi:

MEA Jaishankar’s opening remarks:

In his opening remarks, India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar stressed upon a ‘special and unique’ bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

“The partnership between India and Russia is special and unique. I am confident that our discussions today will be very fruitful. The annual India-Russia summit is taking place after a gap of two years today," said EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar describes the India-Russia partnership as ‘special and privileged’

Further speaking on the bilateral partnership between both the countries, the Foreign Minister added that this is the fourth meeting between leaders and it is an ‘opportunity’ to not only discuss bilateral ties and global situation but the leaders will also be participating in the first 2+2 meeting.

“For us, the annual India-Russia Summit is a unique event. PM Modi & Pres Putin share a relationship of great trust & confidence. We are looking forward to some very significant outcomes from the Summit. India-Russia partnership is unique. We are very conscious in a world of rapid geopolitical changes it has in fact has been remarkably steady and strong. We are very satisfied with our bilateral relations in the state of our cooperation,” mentioned EAM Jaishankar.

India-Russia bilateral summit: What to expect from Modi-Putin meeting

The 21st annual Russia-India summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at the Hyderabad House in the national capital. Modi and Putin are expected to sign agreements in trade and investment, cooperation in energy, culture, military partnership and research in space technology. According to sources, both sides will be inking ten bilateral agreements. Both countries already have strong ties when it comes to defence. The meeting is expected to further bolster these ties.

