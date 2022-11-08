EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian FM Lavrov In Moscow In 1st Visit Since Russia-Ukraine War

Marking his first visit to Russia since the onset of the war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday and held talks on a wide range of topics covering bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests. Notably, the meeting came amid multiple US-based reports hinted towards the possible role of India in mediating the ongoing conflict.

Addressing the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our talks will address the overall global situation as well as specific regional concerns. India and Russia engage each other in an increasingly multi-polar and rebalanced world. We have had an exceptionally steady relationship."

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar said, "We are now seeing the consequences of the Ukraine conflict. There are also the more perennial issues of terrorism and climate change, both of which have a disruptive impact on progress and prosperity."

"Our meeting today is devoted to assessing the state of our bilateral cooperation, exchange in perspectives on the international situation and what that means to our respective interests. We'd be discussing how our shared goals are best achieved," he said, adding, "There have been strong and continuing contacts between our governments at various levels. PM Modi and President Putin met recently in Samarkand this September and our Defence ministers spoke to each other."

"I believe this is the 5th time, we're meeting this year and that speaks of long-term partnership and the importance we attach to each other. I'm really glad to be here in Moscow today to carry forward this dialogue," EAM Dr S Jaishankar said in Moscow.

'We coordinate our actions in international organisations': Lavrov

Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "We coordinate our actions in international organisations such as UNSC where India is now a non-permanent member. All this is enriching our agenda and I'm confident that today we're going to have a good conversation about all this."

"With the changes the international community is going through, it's important to compare our notes, our assessments integrally on how we are going to work on the goals set by the Russian President and Prime Minister of India on economy, trade, investments, tech sphere," he added.

Jaishankar on a 2-day visit to Russia

Jaishankar arrived in Moscow on Monday as a part of his two-day visit to the country. Earlier on Monday, ahead of the Indian External Affairs Minister's visit, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia and India stand for the active formation of a more just and equal polycentric world order.

Reportedly, Jaishankar last visited Russia in July 2021. While the Russian Foreign Minister last came to New Delhi in April 2022.