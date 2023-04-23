EAM Jaishankar Meets Saint Lucia Counterpart, Lauds His Insights At India-CARICOM Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Saint Lucia's counterpart Alva Baptiste and expressed his appreciation for the latter's insights during the meeting at the India-CARICOM ministerial that took place in Guyana on Friday.

Jaishankar took to his Twitter on Saturday and informed him about his meeting with the Saint Lucian counterpart at breakfast. "Good to catch up with FM of St. Lucia Alva Baptiste at breakfast this morning. Appreciated his insights at the India-CARICOM meeting yesterday. Look forward to taking our development partnership forward," the External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.

Notably, on Friday, EAM S Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kamina J Smith. The meeting was held at the CARICOM Secretariat in Guyana. Jaishankar stressed the importance of "collective interest" towards renewable energy, particularly considering the effects of climate change.

"Energy, renewable energy particularly, is our collective interest. Many of you are members of the International Solar Alliance. I think 13 members are there from the CARICOM. I believe it’s been of some help in capacity building, in some cases even funding. I’ll be again open to taking that help. Regarding capacity building as a whole, we have for many years now, under what we call, the ITEC programs," the EAM said in his opening remarks at the meeting.

About Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia is a small island country situated in the eastern Caribbean and it is known for its stunning natural beauty, including pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and coral reefs teeming with marine life. It is home to two dramatically tapered mountains called the Pitons, located on the country's western coast.

The country's capital, Castries, is an important cruise port that receives large numbers of tourists throughout the year. The country's economy heavily relies on tourism, which is evident from the numerous hotels, resorts, and other tourist-oriented businesses present on the island.

(With inputs from ANI)