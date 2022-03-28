EAM Jaishankar Meets TNA, TPA Leaders In Sri Lanka, Discusses Indian & SL Tamil Issues

On Day 3 of his five-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with the members of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) and Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) to discuss the various issues and aspirations of the Indian origin Tamils and Sri Lankan Tamils in the country.

Notably, both TNA and TPA represent the Sri Lankan Tamil minority. In a series of tweets, Jaishankar informed regarding the realisation of the fulfilment of the aspirations of the Tamils of Sri Lanka for "equality, justice, peace and dignity."

EAM Jaishankar discusses issues of Indian Origin Tamils (IOT)

Expressing India's commitment towards the development objectives of the Indian Origin Tamils (IOTs), Jaishankar wrote on Twitter, "Interacted with TPA delegation of Mano Ganeshan, Thigambaram, V Radhakrishnan, Uday Kumar. Discussed the socio-economic issues of the Indian origin Tamil community. India stands committed to its development partnership with IOTs,"

Mano Ganeshan, former National Integration Minister, sought India's assistance from Jaishankar, to satisfy the aspirations of the Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. "TPA delegation had a progressive discussion with Indian EAM Jaishankar. Indian support was sought for the TPA led Indian Tamil Srilankan community's aspirations, towards mainstreaming as full citizens of Sri Lanka. TPA compiled an aspirational memorandum that was explained," Mano Ganesan wrote on Twitter.

EAM Jaishankar embarked on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka on March 27. He met Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on March 28. "Met with Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar today, and I expressed my gratitude to the Government of #India for the invaluable assistance provided recently via the line of credit, on behalf of the people of #lka," The official Twitter account of the Sri Lankan President wrote.

Moreover, Jaishankar signed an agreement with the Sri Lankan PM on promoting Buddhist culture and heritage and virtually inaugurated the Jaffna Cultural Centre, established with an Indian grant.

The minister, on the margins of the BIMSTEC ministerial, met his Thai contemporary, Don Pramudwinai to discuss the global and regional issues and also the how BIMSTEC can progress forward. The Indian External Affairs Minister will also attend the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) meeting on March 29. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the summit virtually on March 30.