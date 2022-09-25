EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Chief; UNSC Reforms, Situation In Ukraine & Myanmar Discussed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed reform of the Security Council as well as the situation in Ukraine and Myanmar during their meeting in New York.

Jaishankar Met Guterres here on Saturday after he addressed the high-level UN General Assembly.

"An extensive discussion on pressing global challenges with UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Agenda included the Ukraine conflict, UN reform, G20, climate action, food security and data for development,” Jaishankar tweeted.

A readout of the meeting was issued by the Secretary General’s office that Guterres expressed appreciation for India’s cooperation with the UN.

The Secretary-General and the Minister discussed prospects for the reform of the Security Council and the international situation, including Myanmar and Ukraine. They shared views on challenges related to food and energy security and the international financial system.

The Secretary-General and the Minister also discussed efforts to advance cooperation on climate change, biodiversity, and sustainable development, the readout said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)