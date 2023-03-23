EAM Jaishankar Meets US Air Force Secretary; Discuss Indo-US Defence Ties, World Strategy

On Tuesday, March 21, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met with Frank Kendall, the United States Secretary of the Air Force. The officials of both countries deliberated on the current state of world strategy and potential futures for Indo-US defence cooperation. "The US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall was great to catch up with," the External Affairs Minister tweeted after the meeting and further wrote ''discussed the global strategic scenario and new opportunities for Indo-US defence cooperation.

The discussion between the two sides comes at a crucial time as for the first time, an Indian-American man was recently nominated to the position of Assistant Secretary of the Air Force. Ravi Chaudhary's appointment as the Air Force's assistant secretary for Energy, Installations, and Environment was officially verified by the US.

Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary appointed to top position in US Air Force

With a mandate of 65-29, Ravi Chaudhary was elected to the post and joined one of the top civilian leadership positions at the Pentagon. After Minneapolis native Chaudhary was declared for the top position, US Senator Amy Klobuchar in a statement, averred that Dr Ravi had grown up in Minnesota as the son of immigrants and had always desired to join the US Air Force.



She claimed that Dr Chaudhary had devoted his professional life to serving the public for more than 20 years, from his time as an active-duty Air Force commander to his time working for the Federal Aviation Administration. US Senator Klobuchar continued by stating that she battled to have his nomination approved by the Senate because she is certain of his qualifications, underscoring that his experience is appropriate for the crucial position that has been assigned to him. Klobuchar further asserted that she was looking forward to working with him and helping the men and women of the US Air Force now that the Senate had cleared his reputation.



Chaudhary worked as an active-duty Air force pilot between 1993 and 2015, and carried out several missions in Afghanistan and Iraq. Following his retirement, he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for five years as a top official in the Regions and Center operations and Office of Commercial Space.



Notably, Ravi Chaudhary was appointed by President Obama on the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as per the statement. The Air Force's sustainability operational readiness, including the installations and basing plan, as well as the quality of military housing, fall under the purview of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and the Environment.