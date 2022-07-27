EAM Jaishankar Meets USAID Chief Samantha Power, Discusses Global Food & Energy Challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 26 July, held a meeting with USAID administrator Samantha Power in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed development prospects in terms of food, energy and debt challenges. Jaishankar and Power also talked about strengthening the partnership between India and US. Notably, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Samantha Power arrived in India on 25 July.

Pleased to meet @USAID Administrator @SamanthaJPower today.



Discussed global development prospects in the context of food, energy and debt challenges.



Also exchanged views on further expanding the India-US partnership. pic.twitter.com/DJYp9j5R8q — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2022

During the meeting, S Jaishankar and Samantha Power had a "great discussion" on Sri Lanka, global food insecurity and climate impacts. Taking to her Twitter handle, Power stressed that India and US have been making a "real difference" in cooperation. She noted that New Delhi has been through the "wettest, hottest and coldest weeks ever" in the last six months. She also met Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, to reinforce the long history of the US and India as strategic partners. According to the statement issued by USAID, Samantha Power arrived in New Delhi to strengthen ties between India and US and reinforce India as a critical global development leader in addressing global challenges, including food insecurity, the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Great discussion w/ Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on Sri Lanka, global food insecurity & climate impacts. In last 6 months, New Delhi has had its wettest, hottest & coldest weeks ever. Thru growing trilateral cooperation, US & India are making a real difference. pic.twitter.com/roWWtz6mg4 — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 26, 2022

Power calls India's insights 'vital' for tackling global food crisis

On July 26, Samantha Power held meeting with Indian agricultural experts and private sector leaders to learn how the United States and India can address the global food security issues using climate-smart and sustainable solutions. In another tweet, Samantha Power emphasized that India has become a major agricultural exporter from food aid recipient with the support of the United States. She called India's insights and leadership "vital" for tackling the global food crisis. She also met with civil society representatives to discuss freedom of expression, identity, and the importance of protecting the rights of minority groups, according to the statement issued by USAID. During her visit to India, Samantha Power also visited USAID's water atm near Sarojini Market which provides safe and affordable drinking water to the people.

I visited @USAID's “Water ATM” near Sarojini Market which provides safe, affordable drinking water 24/7 for the community, including autorickshaw drivers, construction workers & a local chai stand at the market. Just one example of the concrete impact of US-India collaboration. pic.twitter.com/VypgzC3FbW — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 26, 2022

With US support, India transformed from food aid recipient to major agricultural exporter. To tackle the global food crisis, India's insights and leadership are vital. I met with experts in Delhi to discuss how India's expertise can be brought to bear to help fight global hunger. pic.twitter.com/8jvxBuGzwu — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 26, 2022

Samantha Power holds meeting with NITI Aayog CEO

On July 25, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer held a meeting with the USAID delegation led by administrator Samantha Power. During the meeting, the two sides discussed G20 Summit, the LIFE (Lifestyle for the environment) movement, PM Gati Shakti, aspirational districts and trilateral cooperation. The two sides in the meeting also exchanged views on trade and commerce. Taking to his Twitter handle, Parameswaran Iyer stressed that US and India have "great scope" to strengthen cooperation on multiple themes including the LIFE movement. Meanwhile, Samantha Power highlighted that India's experiences from digital innovation to reducing water waste can help in the development of roadmaps globally.

Met with @paramiyer_, new CEO of @NITIAayog, the Indian Govt’s policy think tank. India’s experiences, from digital innovation to reducing water waste to eliminating paperwork burdens, can inform development roadmaps worldwide. pic.twitter.com/El8dV5T8Is — Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 25, 2022

A privilege to host Administrator Samantha Power @PowerUSAID and team at @NITIAayog this afternoon. Great scope to deepen our collaboration on multiple themes, including on PM @narendramodi ‘s LIFE (lifestyle for the environment) movement. @amitabhk87 @CassSunstein https://t.co/8P6uHB8fw0 — Param Iyer (@paramiyer_) July 25, 2022

