EAM Jaishankar Meets USAID Chief Samantha Power, Discusses Global Food & Energy Challenges

During the meeting, EAM S Jaishankar and USAID administrator Samantha Power discussed development prospects in terms of food, energy and debt challenges.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, 26 July, held a meeting with USAID administrator Samantha Power in New Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders discussed development prospects in terms of food, energy and debt challenges. Jaishankar and Power also talked about strengthening the partnership between India and US. Notably, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, Samantha Power arrived in India on 25 July.

During the meeting, S Jaishankar and Samantha Power had a "great discussion" on Sri Lanka, global food insecurity and climate impacts. Taking to her Twitter handle, Power stressed that India and US have been making a "real difference" in cooperation. She noted that New Delhi has been through the "wettest, hottest and coldest weeks ever" in the last six months. She also met Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, to reinforce the long history of the US and India as strategic partners. According to the statement issued by USAID, Samantha Power arrived in New Delhi to strengthen ties between India and US and reinforce India as a critical global development leader in addressing global challenges, including food insecurity, the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Power calls India's insights 'vital' for tackling global food crisis

On July 26, Samantha Power held meeting with Indian agricultural experts and private sector leaders to learn how the United States and India can address the global food security issues using climate-smart and sustainable solutions. In another tweet, Samantha Power emphasized that India has become a major agricultural exporter from food aid recipient with the support of the United States. She called India's insights and leadership "vital" for tackling the global food crisis. She also met with civil society representatives to discuss freedom of expression, identity, and the importance of protecting the rights of minority groups, according to the statement issued by USAID. During her visit to India, Samantha Power also visited USAID's water atm near Sarojini Market which provides safe and affordable drinking water to the people. 

Samantha Power holds meeting with NITI Aayog CEO 

On July 25, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer held a meeting with the USAID delegation led by administrator Samantha Power. During the meeting, the two sides discussed G20 Summit, the LIFE (Lifestyle for the environment) movement, PM Gati Shakti, aspirational districts and trilateral cooperation. The two sides in the meeting also exchanged views on trade and commerce. Taking to his Twitter handle, Parameswaran Iyer stressed that US and India have "great scope" to strengthen cooperation on multiple themes including the LIFE movement. Meanwhile, Samantha Power highlighted that India's experiences from digital innovation to reducing water waste can help in the development of roadmaps globally. 

