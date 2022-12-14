EAM Jaishankar On 2-day USA Visit To Attend Signature Events Aimed At G20 Presidency Goals

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar discussed the G20 presidency goals and the importance of reformed multilateralism during his meeting with United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi in New York on Tuesday (December 13).

Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Glad to meet @UN_PGA. Csaba Korosi in New York. Discussed our UNSC experience, our G20 Presidency goals and importance of reformed multilateralism."

USA visit pertaining to India's G20 presidency

As part of India's ongoing G20 presidency, he is on a 2-day US visit to participate in two high-level ministerial signature events on December 14 and 15. He was received by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, ambassador Ruchira Kamboj.

“Delighted to receive our External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar during India’s ongoing UN Security Council UNSC Presidency. The Minister will be chairing’s signature events at the UN, alongside bilaterals and significant side events,” Kamboj tweeted.

'Multilateralism and counter terrorism'

The two meetings will be on the theme India has been focussing on during its current tenure at the UN Security Council - 'Multilateralism' and 'counter-terrorism approach'. Accordingly, the signature events will be on the topic - “New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” [NORMS] on December 14 and the High-Level Briefing on December 15 is on “Global Approach to Counter Terrorism – Challenges and Way Forward.”

The Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly will also address the briefings, MEA added. The other programmes during the EAM's 2-day USA visit include unveiling Mahatma Gandhi’s Bust at the premises of the UN Headquarters, a gift from India to the United Nations that will be the first Gandhi sculpture to be installed at the UN Headquarters. Jaishankar will also launch a “Group of Friends for Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers”. “It may be noted that during India’s August 2021 Presidency of the UN Security Council, a resolution was adopted unanimously on ensuring accountability for crimes against UN peacekeepers,” the MEA said.

