EAM Jaishankar Opens Up On Growth In Indian Business; Highlights Areas Of Improvement

While delivering a speech in Bengaluru on Friday, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar opened up on the changes in Indian business over the years. The EAM claimed that India is going through a major change not only in politics but also in economics and providing basic needs to an average Indian. The Minister also highlighted the fact that before the celebrations of the 75 years of Independence on August 15, the leadership of the country is handled by the post-Independence generation. He also highlighted the disparity between the rate of growth of the GDP as compared to employment, and the supply chains and MSMEs lagging in comparison to the businesses.

S Jaishankar said, "It's interesting to look at the last 25 years, our GDP growth rates aren't matched by our employment increases. What had happened is that businesses have bloomed in India without supplying chains growing commensurately, we didn't look after our MSMEs." "A lot of businesses found it profitable & easier to source from outside and then deliver products in India," he added.

It is important to mention here that with the completion of the oath-taking ceremony of Jagdeep Dhankar as the Vice-President of India, the top 3 positions, President, Vice-President and Prime Minister are handled by Droupadi Murmu, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Narendra Modi respectively (Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who recently completed his term, was born in 1945). Speaking about this, Jaishankar added that for the first time in the country's history, the leadership is in the hands of the post-Independent era.

Jaishankar, while interacting with entrepreneurs and business community in Electronics City, Bengaluru, stated, "The colonial era is behind them. All of them were born in free India and the confidence of that allows today's leaders to think in more confident and bigger terms. If you look at today's leadership, they are all from an ordinary background, risen because of their efforts and on the basis of their own merit."

'Gas and light connection is not luxury now, it should not be'

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also highlighted the Modi government's achievements and stated that in today's India basic needs like gas and light connections are not seen as a luxury. He further added that the baseline of growth for every Indian is changing and for that, the leader credited the change in the thinking of the common man.

Jaishankar said, "You have the government, actually not the just the government but the societal thinking is changing to aspire higher and deliver better."

The leader, during another speech, also stressed on the Atmanirbhar Bharat policy and stated that the policy is an article of faith. Jaishankar said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is an article of faith. It will make a difference to global resilience and derisking." He also added, "The Modi government has given a strong message that it fully supports job creators and promotes exports."