EAM Jaishankar Opens Up On India's Alliance With USA, Says G20 Is Not The Arena...

EAM S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that G20 is not an arena for power politics when asked about India's leaning towards the USA in an interview with the news agency ANI. The G20 Summit is slated to be held on September 9 and 10 later this week. Further, he denied the claims that New Delhi has recently shifted its allegiance more towards Washington and asserted that India is now recognised as a democratic, pluralistic, and growing nation.

“I think a lot of countries identify with India as a developing country. A lot of countries identify India as a democracy. Many identify with India saying ‘Okay, it's a pluralistic country’. We see many institutional cultural similarities, so different people in the world identify with us. G20 is not the arena for power politics", he said.

“Diplomacy and international relations is a very competitive exercise. But even in diplomacy, there are occasions when you are competitive there. Occasions when you are cooperative. G20 is very much a collaborative forum,” Jaishankar added.

On the question of India managing the G20 Summit and the possibility of the Summit being overshadowed by the presence of American President Joe Biden, EAM Dr S Jaishankar assured that “We are India. We know how to handle the world,” and that everything would go smoothly.

As India prepares to host the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit on September 09–10, all eyes are on the nation at the moment. Before the G20 Summit, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Minister of External Affairs, discussed several topics in an interview with ANI. He also spoke candidly regarding the absence of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as on India's attempts to support the Global South and its diplomatic relationships with several G20 countries.

Further speaking about the functioning of the G20 Summit he said that G20 is a collective measure and India is conducting it collectively.

When Dr S Jaishankar was asked about the Russian Foreign Minister stating that they wanted their view on the Ukraine crisis to be included in the G20 declaration and if muscle-flexing had begun before the Summit, he said, "That may be the way you would characterise it. For me, anybody would try to put across their national position, try to maximise their negotiating position if you would. I think you should wait and see what happens in the negotiation and not prejudge it purely in terms of what may be said on one occasion and what may be the media interpretation of what was said on one occasion."

On the Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending the G20 Summit in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said there have been Presidents or Prime Ministers who, for whatever reason, decided not to come to global meetings and that country's position is conveyed by the representative present on the occasion. He also noted that the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not hurt the G20 Summit.

In a challenging world that is dealing with the effects of COVID-19, the Ukraine conflict, climate change, debt, North-South division, and sharper East-West polarisation, Jaishankar said India has a responsibility to the G20 Presidency and the objective to create common ground.

