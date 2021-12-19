EAM Jaishankar Reaffirms Need For Inclusive Govt In Kabul At India-Central Asia Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Sunday, reiterated concerns about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called for the formation of an all-inclusive government in the country. Addressing the India-Central Asia Dialogue in New Delhi, Jaishankar emphasized the deep-rooted and civilization ties that Afghanistan shares with other countries in the region. Pertaining to the same, he said that they “must find ways” to help the people in Taliban governed Afghanistan.

Jaishankar said, “We share deep-rooted historical and civilisational ties with Afghanistan. Our concerns and objectives in that country are similar - a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities."

4 Cs to bolster regional economy

Meanwhile, he also focused on bolstering economic ties between India and Central Asian powers. The India diplomat stressed that they should focus on 4 CS- Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contact. Highlighting the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic, Jaishankar asserted that the ongoing multilateral system was “inadequate” to meet new threats and that they need to diversify supply chains. It is imperative to note that Jaishankar had largely talked about bolstering the supply chain at the QUAD meeting held earlier this week.

He said, “the meeting today comes amidst the rapidly changing global and economic situation. The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an enormous setback to global health and the economy. It has changed the way we imagine workplaces, societies, supply chains and governance. It also highlighted the inadequacies of multilateral structures to meet new and emerging threats. We need diversified supply chains and more regional solutions.

According to a UN report, more than 22 million people in the country face acute food shortages as winter takes hold in the country. Notably, since the Kabul takeover, the US has frozen over US$9 billion of Afghanistan’s hard currency assets, while both International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank halted its access to their humanitarian aid. Several reports of material aid is restricted to the outskirts of the country by Talibs also surfaced.

