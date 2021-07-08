EAM Jaishankar Says Foundation Of India-China Relations Disturbed Post Galwan Valley Clash

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday noted that the foundation of India-China relations was disturbed post the Galwan valley clash. Speaking on the subject, EAM Jaishankar made it clear that the tranquillity on the border is the bedrock of a relationship with a neighbour. Emphasising on the effects of the Galwan clash, EAM Jaishankar said that India has had a "very stable" relationship with China for the past four decades until the incident happened in 2020.

EAM Jaishankar says Indo-China relations affected by Galwan clash

EAM Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to Russia, said that the military clash has gravely affected the foundation of the two country’s relations.

Speaking about the matter in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "For the last 40 years, we have had a very stable relationship with China. I am not saying that there were no issues and challenges in the relationship but it has been very stable --- a big economic element is that China essentially emerged as our second biggest trade partner. But for the last one year, there have been concerns about the relationship because China has not observed agreements that it had signed up to when it came to our border."

"Peace and tranquillity on the border, for any country, is the foundation of the relationship with a neighbour. So naturally, the foundation has got disturbed, so has the relationship." While answering to a query whether India is on a rice with China over nuclear arms, Jaishankar said, "I don't believe there is a nuclear arms race between India and China. China became a nuclear power in 1964, India in 1998...The evolution of the Chinese program has a much larger dynamic than us," he added.

India's preparedness after the clash

Post-Galwan clash, India held high-level talks with China, on diplomatic and military levels as well. The multiple rounds of talks holding a series of discussions between both sides eventually led to the de-escalation of tensions at the LAC and China's pullback from several territories as well. India has also undertaken some major developments after one year of the Galwan clash. These include building infrastructure to enhance connectivity and deploying additional troops to tackle any possible aggression by the Chinese.

As for the infrastructure, the biggest achievements have been clinched by the day and night work of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). In addition, connectivity has helped Armed forces to keep all their forward locations supplied throughout the year and given them the capability to deploy troops in no time there. Officials informed, "The Mathura-based One Strike Corps has been reoriented towards the northern borders in Ladakh and the 17 Mountain Strike Corps has been given the charge of the entire northeastern states along with providing it an additional Division comprising over 10,000 troops".

IMAGE: PTI