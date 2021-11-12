EAM Jaishankar Says 'Indian Students Studying Abroad Lays Groundwork For Strong Ties'

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised the importance of education in the economy of the country, saying that the pursuit of knowledge has been a major incentive for Indians to travel abroad and has laid the foundation for India's strong global ties. EAM Jaishankar stated in a video conference, that was hosted by Chandigarh University, that for Indians, the desire for education has been a significant motivator to travel to other countries. More than a million Indian students study abroad each year, laying the groundwork for strong ties across different geographies.

The EAM further said that this is reinforced by a long heritage of international students studying in India, with over 50,000 students from 164 countries now enrolled. Today's task, according to Jaishankar, is to rethink this two-way relationship such that it benefits the entire planet.

Diversifying the exchange of ideas, creativity, and knowledge

The External Affairs Minister expressed by saying that in some ways, the problems go beyond education and the economy. It is part of a bigger global rebalancing process in which cultural and human resource considerations play a key role. According to him, only through diversifying the exchange of ideas, creativity, and knowledge will we be able to achieve a multipolar and democratic world. He also said that India, as a civilisational state, has a special interest in ensuring that the future incorporates the finest of the past.

Furthermore, Jaishankar stated that the nature of power, like global architecture, is evolving. Technology, innovation, ideas, and talent will increasingly define countries, Dr. Jaishankar added. It should be their centrality that is the focus of the larger discussion. In addition to EAM Jaishankar, the conclave also heard from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Indians have been expressing interest in studying abroad

After the COVID-19 limitations, Indians have been expressing interest in studying abroad. According to Money Control, Surekha Shetty, senior director of admissions and office of career promotion and networking at Alliance University stated that while the number of students moving overseas decreased by 20-30% last year, the number grew dramatically in 2021. Germany, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Australia remain popular study-abroad destinations due to the high level of education and post-study job prospects. The majority of these countries have begun to admit Indian students with varying degrees of restrictions.

