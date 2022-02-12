EAM Jaishankar Briefs QUAD About India-China Relations; Slams China's Actions In 2020

Following China’s criticism of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that China’s disregard will not make the group less credible. EAM Jaishankar, speaking alongside Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne in Melbourne, said that the QUAD members' actions and stance are clear in vision.

Furthermore, he informed that the QUAD discussed the India-China relations as a part of briefing each other about developments in their neighbourhoods.

A day after the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government called QUAD a tool for containing Beijing to maintain US hegemony, S Jaishankar has criticised them for the stand. EAM Jaishakar, speaking after the meeting, called India-China tension an ‘issue of a legitimate concern for the entire international community'. He stated that problems arose due to China’s disregard for written agreements it made on resolving tensions on the LAC.

EAM calls out China for disregarding written agreements

Speaking about the country’s issue with China, EAM Jaishankar said, "The situation has arisen due to the disregard by China in 2020 written agreements with us not to mass forces at the border. So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community."

"Yes, we (QUAD) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood," he added. Furthermore, Jaishankar also stated that the issue is now one that several countries, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, are taking a legitimate interest in. He also added that the group shared concerns about terrorism and extremism.

"We have serious concerns about continuing cross border terrorism and it is our shared endeavour to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation including in the multilateral fora," he added.

"We would continue to work towards rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," EAM Jaishankar said in Melbourne.

QUAD to oppose challenges posed by China through Int’l law

Earlier in a scathing attack against China's intervention into the South and East China seas, the QUAD countries on Friday asserted to meet the challenges posed by Bejing through the international law, including the ones that reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

While addressing a joint press conference held after holding back-to-back meetings with the ministers of the QUAD nations, the leaders noted that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue always recognises international law, peace, and security in the maritime domain that supports the growth and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, the security dialogue between the United States, India, Japan and Australia, said that the group is exchanging information on ever-evolving threats and working with Indo-Pacific countries, and in multilateral fora, to counter all forms of terrorism and violent extremism.

Notably, the major discussion came at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - a partnership of four nations (Australia, India, Japan and the US). As per the QUAD, each nation shares a commitment to openness, transparency and challenges coming out of the current global order.

Image: TWITTER/ AP