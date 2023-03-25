EAM Jaishankar Slams 'differential Standards' Of Security After Khalistan Mob Attack In UK

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday stood strong on his view of Khalistan supporters pulling down the Indian tricolour at the United Kingdom's Indian High Commission. While speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Yuva Samvada event in Bengaluru organised by MP Tejasvi Surya, he mentioned that India would not accept differential standards of security. He also went on to accuse the UK of not meeting the obligation of providing security to the diplomats of the Mission.

He said, "On the flag and the security of the high commission, in this particular case in the UK – whenever any country sends an embassy anywhere abroad, it is the obligation of the receiving country to provide security for a diplomat to do his work. These obligations were not met. We have had conversations with the British government on this."

The security at the high commission failed to meet expected standards, the minister added while replying to a question on the issue of threat to the diplomats and the Indian diaspora in the UK. “Many countries are very casual about it (security). They have a very different view about their security and a different view about other people’s security, but I can tell you as a foreign minister that we are not going to accept this kind of differential standards," he said.

Khalistan supporters stage stir in London

The Khalistan supporters, on last Sunday, staged a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission office in United Kingdom's London. The believers of Khalistan were seen waving flags and posters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is still absconding from Punjab. The posters read 'We Want Justice, Free Amritpal Singh, We Stand With Amritpal,' claimed sources.

The videos of aggressive demonstrations also surfaced on social media platforms. The video also shows a flag waver of Khalistan bringing down the Indian Flag by scaling on the walls of the Indian High Commission. India showed extreme disappointment towards the breach in security and UK authorities failing to meet standard security standards. India also summoned British Deputy High Commissioner Christina Scott to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday night.