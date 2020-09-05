EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Arnab Goswami On Pakistan's 'bizarre' Terror Policy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called it 'bizarre' for Pakistan to claim that it was a victim of terrorism while it played an active role in supporting the terrorists, as he spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in an exclusive interview.

EAM S Jaishankar slammed Pakistan for its pro-terror policies and said that the country couldn't claim that it was a victim while engaging in acts of terrorism.

In his book, S Jaishankar compared India's war against the coronavirus pandemic with Arjuna leading the battle against the Kauravas in Mahabharat - drawing a parallel between Arjun's confidence at the face of crisis to India's handling of terrorism.

'Bizarre'

"There is a moral equivalence of a person who is doing something unacceptable and a person who is suffering as a result. even a suggestion that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism when it is running a business of terrorists is something I find very bizarre", said EAM S Jaishankar, speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know.

EAM Jaishankar says 'very good ability to co-exist '

When asked if China will make more such attempts at LAC, he added, "I think it is important for both India and China to realise if we reach an accommodation, there is a very good ability to co-exist without reaching the situation as we faced now. If we don't do that, it will hurt both countries as you can't talk of an Asian age with India and China at odds at each other. There are powerful reasons to get along with each other. I don't think what we have seen through this year has helped China. My statements stand - don't seek to alter the status quo, observe the agreement. If Indian soldiers get killed in Galwan, it will affect the relationship. The rest of India can't be impervious to it. "

EAM on LAC faceoffs

"Since April-May we have got a large amassing of Chinese troops at the LAC which is not in accordance with the agreements we have with them dating back to 1993. Typically in the past, when we have had problems in the border the two sides build around it. This time it was different as they came in a very large number on a much broader front. We had a number of faceoffs of which one turned very violent and people got killed on both sides. These developments suggested at attempts to change the status quo unilaterally," said Jaishankar.

