EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Arnab Goswami, Opines On Opposition's Galwan Valley Politics

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slammed the Opposition for its short-sighted view on clashes with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He said that what is happening at the border is a matter of national security and therefore desire to score points by criticising the government must be tempered by a larger responsibility at a time of such challenge. This comes as the Opposition has targeted the Modi government over clashes with China along the LAC.

Jaishankar said, "Some people in the Opposition will say things, after all, they are in the Opposition. I would hope they would take a more national and more sober response to what is happening at the borders. It is not just an issue of politics or government, its a national issue. Somewhere, the desire to score points must be tempered by a larger responsibility at a time of national challenge."

When asked if China will make more such attempts at LAC, he added, "I think it is important for both India and China to realise if we reach an accommodation, there is a very good ability to co-exist without reaching the situation as we faced now. If we don't do that, it will hurt both countries as you can't talk of an Asian age with India and China at odds at each other. There are powerful reasons to get along with each other. I don't think what we have seen through this year has helped China. My statements stand - don't seek to alter the status quo, observe the agreement. If Indian soldiers get killed in Galwan, it will affect the relationship. The rest of India can't be impervious to it. "

On 31 August, the Indian Army said that the Chinese side carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo on Aug 29-30. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," the official statement by the Defence Ministry said. Earlier on June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place amid de-escalation process at the Galwan Valley.

