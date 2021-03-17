EAM Jaishankar States India Provided Medical Supplies To 150 Nations During COVID Pandemic

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, out of which 82 were given as grants.

"India supplied 150 nations with medicines, 82 of which were provided as grants. As our production of masks, PPEs and diagnostic kits grew, we made them all available to the other nations as well," he said while briefing the Lower House about the 'Vaccine Maitri Initiative'.

Elaborating on Vaccine Maitri, he informed that under the program, 72 countries were given vaccines, including Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, along with Mauritius, Seychelles and the Gulf nations.

"Vaccine Maitri began in the immediate neighbourhood, starting from the Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles, and then branched out to the extended neighbourhood, especially the Gulf, " he said while outlining that around 72 nations across the globe have been supplied the 'Made in India vaccines up till now.

"PM Modi's vision responsible for India's goodwill"

Jaishankar praised Narendra Modi's vision, which according to him provided an over-arching framework to make India's goodwill meaningful in terms of practical initiatives and activities.

"We saw that too in critical negotiations of global importance like the Paris Agreement, the International Solar Alliance, where we had a key bridging role, or the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, two notable initiatives envisioned by the Prime Minister," he said.

He went on to affirm that in the whole of the world, right from the Caribbean to the Pacific Islands, the message is clear that PM Modi not only has the willingness to engage them personally but to back that up with concrete development programs. "It is this outlook of human-centric global co-operation that is driving force of Vaccine Maitri," he said.

Further, he added, "Our domestic vaccination program started in January 2021, and within a few days, we also started with our immediate neighbours."

"Our cultural expression define us in a diverse world"

Jaishankar took the opportunity to credit our cultural expression, our heritage for the position we hold in the world today, especially after the breakout of the pandemic. He said, "In recent years, as democracy struck deep roots, we have found our own cultural expression that defines us in a diverse world, in fact, drawing from that heritage, we have become even stronger voices of international cooperation and solidarity. That is of course, in great demand at times of stress like the COVID pandemic,"

(Inputs from ANI)