'Example of solidarity...' | EAM Jaishankar Takes Part In India-CARICOM Meet In NY To Discuss Global Developments

S Jaishankar participated in the India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Ministerial Meeting on Friday and shared his insights on capacity building

The Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar participated in the India-CARICOM (Caribbean Community) Ministerial Meeting on Friday and shared his insights on capacity building, digital connections, and health cooperation. Furthermore, Jaishankar stated in a tweet that the discussion has cemented a shared commitment to elevating the Global South's voice in international forums. While talking about the meeting, the minister said, “India-CARICOM is a true example of South-South solidarity.” 

According to the ANI report, one of the most advanced regional organisations in developing-world nations is the CARICOM alliance. CARICOM is an association of countries that includes Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. 

Jaishankar interacted with foreign ministers

Furthermore, on the fifth day of his 10-day tour in the United States, Jaishankar met with his counterparts from Madagascar, Morocco, and Spain. Notably, Jaishankar is visiting the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly summit. 

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said about meeting with Richard Randriamandrato, the Foreign Minister of Madagascar, “Good to meet FM @RichardJRand of Madagascar, a maritime neighbor. Glad to note the unfolding of our development partnership. Exchanged ideas on scaling it up further.” 

In addition to this, at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) ministerial meeting in New York, on Thursday, S. Jaishankar had an in-person meeting with Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China. This occurred before the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, which was held on the sidelines of UNGA's 77th session. 

As per an ANI report, the ministers at the BRICS summit reviewed intra-BRICS initiatives as well as major global and regional problems on the UN's (United Nations) agenda in the areas of politics, security, economics, finance, and sustainable development. 

The ministers also talked about the potential for mutual support for their initiatives at the 77th session of the UNGA. They reaffirmed their support for the BRICS countries' ongoing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as through keeping in close contact with their Permanent Missions to the UN. 

Jaishankar is scheduled to appear at more than 50 official engagements in total. Jaishankar's discussions, especially with developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Small Islands, have focused heavily on the UN Security Council reform. Jaishankar will speak to the General Assembly on Saturday before departing for a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. 

